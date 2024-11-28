Manchester (England), Nov 28 (AP) Ballon d'Or winner Rodri is hopeful he will play again this season after sustaining ACL damage.

The Manchester City midfielder was expected to be out for the rest of the campaign following surgery in September, but has said he is making good progress in his recovery.

“My target is to come back this season. In terms of my mentality it is going to be positive for me to don't give up the season and throw it,” Rodri told “The Rest Is Football” podcast. "I don't want to make any mistakes. My target is six or seven months.”

Rodri injured his right knee in City's 2-2 draw against Arsenal in September. An ACL injury can take from six months to a year to heal and City manager Pep Guardiola declared his season was over after the surgery.

City has struggled in his absence and is on a six-game winless run in all competitions. (AP)

