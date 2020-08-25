Thessaloniki (Greece), Aug 25 (AP) Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is due to go on trial in Greece on Tuesday on assault charges following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, is not expected to be present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Named in Portugal's 24-Man Squad for 2020-21 UEFA Nations League September Fixtures.

The England defender and two other unnamed defendants have been charged with assault and swearing in public, and Maguire has also been accused of attempting to bribe a police officer following his arrest.

They will be tried under fast-track procedures which are usually completed in a single session of court. (AP)

Also Read | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Bowler Ravi Ashwin Had 'Very Interesting Chat' With Head Coach Ricky Ponting on 'Mankading'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)