Manchester [UK], September 17 (ANI): Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has refused to apologise to the club supporters after he appeared to be critical of the fans following the UEFA Champions League victory over RB Leipzig.

Notably, after the 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, the City boss said that he "would like more people" on Saturday for the Premier League clash with Southampton. The Catalan coach believes his words were misinterpreted.

Also Read | New Zealand Just Killed Pakistan Cricket: Shoaib Akhtar Slams NZC.

"Did I say after the game against Leipzig that I was disappointed that the stadium was not full?" Guardiola told a news conference on Friday as per goal.com. "An interpretation is an interpretation, I am not going to apologise for what I said. I don't say anything wrong, I'm surprised about what happened about this."

"What I said is I would love [it], we need the support, it doesn't matter how many people come but I invite them to come and enjoy the game cause we need their support. If after five seasons, people can't understand my behaviour, it's because they want to misunderstand what I said," he added.

Also Read | Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships 2021: Haryana Boxer Sachin Stuns World Championships Medalist Gaurav Bidhuri.

On the field, Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish scored for the first time in the Champions League as Manchester City got the better of RB Leipzig in a nine-goal thriller to ensure they made a positive start to the group stage campaign. With supporters back at the Etihad Stadium for a European tie for the first time since November 2019, Pep Guardiola's men recorded a remarkable 6-3 victory to become the quickest English team to reach 50 wins the competition.

Defending champion now faces Southampton in fine fettle having won the last four in all competitions, scoring 17 times in the process as they sit fifth in the Premier League. That record is particularly impressive at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola's men have won each of their domestic matches against Norwich and Arsenal 5-0, before scoring six against RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening.

Saturday's opponents currently sit 14th in the Premier League with three points from their four matches so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)