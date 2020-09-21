London, Sep 21 (AP) The fourth-division team scheduled to host Tottenham in a League Cup match reported several coronavirus cases among its players Monday, and a Manchester City player also tested positive.

Leyton Orient closed its stadium and training grounds after “a number of our first-team squad” tested positive, the London club said Monday. Orient is scheduled to face Tottenham on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from Tottenham, which picked up its first Premier League points on Sunday in a 5-2 victory at Southampton.

Leyton Orient said it has informed its recent League Two opponents and Tottenham of the positive cases, and that it will make a later announcement regarding Tuesday's game. It said the stadium and training grounds are closed until further notice.

Testing was conducted after Leyton Orient's match on Saturday. Those who tested positive will follow government self-isolation guidelines.

“Leyton Orient's priority is the health and well-being of its players and staff,” the club said in a statement.

Manchester City said Ilkay Gundogan tested positive for the coronavirus but gave no details of his condition, only saying the Germany midfielder would self-isolate for 10 days based on government protocols.

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery,” City said.

Two weeks ago, City said Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte had contracted COVID-19.

City opens its season on Monday against Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AP)

