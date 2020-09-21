Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on one-time winner Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the match number four of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). This will be the second game of the season for Super Kings while Royals open their IPL 2020 campaign. CSK in their opening match defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets and now the MS Dhoni-led side will be looking to continue their winning momentum. RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 4.

Rajasthan Royals finished on seventh spot last season and failed to qualify for playoffs. The Steve Smith-led side will be hoping for a better show this time around. Ahead of the RR vs CSK, here’s all that you need to know about the contest.

RR vs CSK Head-to-Head

Royals and Super Kings have met each other 21 times in the IPL. CSK leads the head-to-head record by 14 wins while Royals have won just seven games against MS Dhoni’s team. Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RR vs CSK IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RR vs CSK Key Players

David Miller after representing Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was bought by RR ahead of IPL 2020. All eyes will be on the South African left-handed batsman who he performs with the new team. In CSK camp, Ambati Rayudu will be the one to watch out for following his match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians.

RR vs CSK Mini-Battles

During the RR vs CSK game, Jaydev Unadkat vs Shane Watson and Deepak Chahar vs Robin Uthappa could be the mini-battles fans will witness.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 4 Venue

The iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2020 match 4 between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.

RR vs CSK Match Timings

The Rajasthan vs Chennai IPL 2020 match 4 will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the match will begin at 06:00 pm.

RR vs CSK Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RR vs CSK Likely Playing XIs

RR Probable Playing 11: Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye.

CSK Probable Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal. Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa.

