Live Streaming of IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will chase their maiden IPL title when they begin their Indian Premier League season 13 campaign against 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21. Virat Kohli-led side finished at the bottom in IPL 2019 and have hit the wooden spoon twice in the last three seasons. They last qualified for the playoffs in 2016 and have disappointed since then. But with a balanced squad this season, Kohli and Co are confident of going the distance this season. Meanwhile, RCB fans searching for where and how to watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore matches in IPL 2020 should scroll down for all information, including live telecast and live streaming online details on Star Sports, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Hotstar. RCB IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

RCB are yet to win an IPL title but have finished runner-up thrice in the competition. They last reached the final in 2016 and lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was also the last time RCB qualified for the playoffs and since then they finished at the bottom twice and sixth in 2018. Kohli’s side will, however, hope they are fourth-time lucky and finally win the elusive IPL trophy. They have added match-winners in Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Nathan Counter-Nile and have also good all-round Indian options in the squad. Meanwhile, RCB fans can find all live telecast and live streaming online details here to watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) matches. RCB Team Profile for IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

How to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 Matches Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans across India can catch the live action of all RCB matches in IPL 2020 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL) in India and will be live telecasting all the matches for IPL fans. RCB fans can switch to Star Sports on their television channels to catch all the matches live. RCB fans can watch IPL 2020 matches in Kannada language on Star Sports 1 Kannada. Those not able to watch the games live on Star Sports can also catch live action online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming all the IPL 2020 matches, including all RCB matches, online for fans in India.

RCB will begin their Indian Premier League 13 season on September 21 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will play their opening IPL 2020 match in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore will play most of their group stage matches in Dubai. They will play seven group stage matches in Dubai, four in Abu Dhabi and three Sharjah. RCB will end their league stage campaign on November 2 against Delhi Capitals.

