Edinburgh [Scotland], July 21 (ANI): Manchester United defender Raphael Varane feels that head coach Erik Ten Hag who stripped off captaincy from Harry Maguire is "not scared" to take necessary calls.

Manchester United announced on Thursday that midfielder Bruno Fernandes will be the new club captain. This comes after the club had taken away the captaincy from England centre-back Harry Maguire last Sunday.

Varane was pleased to see Ten Hag taking decisive decisions, as the Dutch manager continues to show his authority.

Varane told ESPN, "He wants a team with character and he's the leader so he has to show it himself. He's not scared to take these decisions and take that responsibility. That is what we expect from the manager. He did it so I think, with things like this, you show by example. He knows exactly what he wants. He's shown that determination and from the first day we've known exactly what we've had to do and where he wants to go. It's all clear for the players and for the team and we have a good connection with the manager."

The midfielder from Portugal has worn the captain's armband on numerous occasions. Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag confirmed that Bruno will be taking up the captaincy role on a permanent basis.

The midfielder has scored 64 goals and delivered 54 assists for the club in 185 games since joining in 2020."As captain, the two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year will continue to drive the highest standards throughout the squad as United push for success in the 2023/24 season and beyond," concluded the statement.

The 30-year-old Maguire took to Twitter to thank the fans for their support during his captaincy and ensure that he will continue to give his all for the club.

Manchester United will face Arsenal on Sunday as they continue their pre-season tour. (ANI)

