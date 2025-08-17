Manchester [UK], August 17 (ANI): Manchester United will lock horns with Arsenal in their opening game of the Premier League 2025-26 campaign, which will be played at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday.

After enduring a brutal campaign last season that saw them finish in 15th position - their lowest in the Premier League era - United will be looking for a positive start to this season.

Having managed to find the back of the net just 44 times last season - the fifth lowest in the league - the Red Devils have strengthened their frontline over the summer transfer window, as per Olympics.com.

United have roped in the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to sharpen their attack and add much-needed firepower up front.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be eager to end their 22-year wait for the Premier League title after finishing second in the last three seasons.

The Gunners have also bolstered their squad by signing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, defender Christian Norgaard, winger Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres, one of Europe's most sought-after strikers currently.

They will be keen to hit the ground running and are unbeaten against United in their last five league encounters.

Overall, Manchester United have squared off 66 times with Arsenal in the Premier League, winning 26 times. Arsenal have won on 21 occasions, and there have also been 19 draws in this fixture. (ANI)

