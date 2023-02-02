Manchester [UK], February 1 (ANI): Manchester United signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan till the season end in a late Deadline Day move.

There is no option to buy the Austria international, as per Sky Sports.

United started looking out for midfielders following Christian Eriksen's ankle injury, which has put him out of action till at least April. Donny van de Beek is unavailable for the rest of the season while Scott McTominay is also out for the next few weeks.

The club was offered some midfielders, including free agent Isco, Athletico Madrid's Saul Ninguez and Yannick Carrasco, Lyon's Houssem Aouar, but they took Marcel.

Chelsea had also enquired about a deal with Marcel but broke bank on Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.

Marcel joined Bayern back in the Summer of 2021 from RB Leipzig, but started just seven matches for his side in the ongoing Bundesliga, the top-tier football league in Germany.

The 28-year-old has donned many hats throughout his career. He is a central midfielder primarily, but has also played as a defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, second striker and winger.

Sabitzer was quoted as saying by Sky Sports after the signing, "Sometimes in life, you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me."

"I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season. I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad."

"I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans," concluded Marcel.

Manchester United is currently fourth in the points table of the Premier League with 39 points. They have won 12 out of their 20 matches, drawn three and lost five. They will be facing Crystal Palace on February 4. (ANI)

