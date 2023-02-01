Fact Check: Is Jammu and Kashmir's Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Set to Host an International Match After 37 Years in ICC World Cup 2023?

India is set to host the ICC ODI World Cup later this year, and the buzz has already begun for it. It would certainly be a spectacle as the Men in Blue hope to reclaim the title for the first time after winning it back in 2011. However, a report emerged online claiming that the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Jammu and Kashmir is set to host a match in the tournament. The article by The Kashmir Walla, claimed that the venue would get to witness the first international match in 37 years. Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Maiden Sensational Century During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023.

Reports also started doing the rounds on social media, where many claimed to be a piece of big news for the region. However, the truth was out soon, with several users claiming it to be false. It had all started with a poster by ‘Sports Gully’, in which it was written that BCCI has the option of hosting 48 World Cup games in as many venues across the country and many mistook it, concluding that the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium to be one of the venues for a match in the premier tournament. Sports Gully shared it on Facebook with the caption, "There are so many Cricket Stadiums in India that BCCI can host each game of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at a new venue." The report was later taken down by The Kashmir Walla, with the news outlet also issuing an apology for the error. Suryakumar Yadav Grabs a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Finn Allen During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Kashmir to host international cricket world cup match after a long gap of 37 years. pic.twitter.com/PP2lE5ykj2 — Shahid! (@Shahid_Nabi__) February 1, 2023

#BIG_BREAKING Kashmir to host International cricket World Cup match after 37 years. pic.twitter.com/wX3i1y7cnQ — DJ AJAZ (@DJAJAZ4) February 1, 2023

Report about Kashmir hosting Cricket World Cup match seems to have emerged from the below image. And, it is purely based on assumption; which is far away from reality. https://t.co/Tb6RxxZGZn — Aamir Salati (@aamirsalati) February 1, 2023

This is fake news, perhaps! I’m surprised this has come from TKW! The Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium hasn’t hosted a Ranji Trophy match in the last four years, let alone hosting an international match that too in World Cup! — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) February 1, 2023

News which is being circulated on social media that Kashmir will host one of the cricket world Cup matches in Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium this year is totally baseless. — Sajid Raina (@SajidRaina1) February 1, 2023

News which is being circulated on social media that Kashmir will host one of the cricket world Cup matches is totally baseless. — Shafat Malik (@shafat__malik) February 1, 2023

The Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Jammu and Kashmir last hosted an international match back in 1986 when India and Australia had taken on each other in an ODI. Allan Border was the star for Australia in that game, scoring 90 unbeaten runs as India lost the game by three wickets.

