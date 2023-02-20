Gqeberha (South Africa), Feb 20 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana hit a career-best 87 in the shortest format as India made 155 for six against Ireland in their final group match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Mandhana scored 87 off 56 balls to guide India to a challenging total after opting to bat.

Also Read | Is India Women vs Ireland Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

The left-hander hit nine boundaries and three sixes during her entertaining knock.

Skipper Laura Delany (3/33) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Poses For a Perfect and Stylish Photo With Shikhar Dhawan (View Pic).

Brief Scores:

India: 155 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 87; Laura Delany 3/33, Orla Prendergast 2/22). PTI SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)