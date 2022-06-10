Jakarta, Jun 10 (PTI) Udayan Mane was unable to recapture the magic of the first two days as he finished 71-71 in the last two rounds for a tied 10th finish at the OB Invitational on the Asian Development Tour here on Friday.

Mane, the lone Indian in the field, shot 65-69 in the first two rounds and was well placed to make a bid for his maiden pro win outside India.

In the weather-hit event, Mane shot 71 in the final round with three birdies against two bogeys for 71. Mane who was 10-under after the first two rounds, totalled 12-under for the week.

Indonesia's Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra turned in a flawless nine-under par 63 to clinch victory on debut as a professional golfer. He beat compatriot and fellow ADT debutant Jonathan Wijono to win by four strokes on the Damai Indah Golf's BSD Course. Ramadhanputra totalled 24-under 264 while Wijono aggregated 20-under 268.

Filipino Lloyd Jefferson Go was third 17-under and China's Chen Guxin (68) was fourth.

The USD 70,000 event was hit by rain delays for the first three days of the tournament but the final day turned out fine, and despite needing to clear up the stragglers from round three in the morning finished with time to spare.

Ramadhanputra, who turned professional after the recent SEA Games, began the day tied for the lead at 15 under. He was under early pressure from the in-form Wijono, who started with three straight birdies to open up a small lead.

But a brace of awkward bogeys on holes four and five for Wijono soon put the impetus back with Ramadhanputra and the pair traded birdies and one eagle to make the turn with a significant lead over the rest of the field.

Wijono, who was playing his first ADT event as a pro, faltered again with a bogey on the 10th hole and despite recovering the dropped shot within the next two holes, a string of birdies from Ramadhanputra and two more dropped shots as the round drew to a close meant he had to ultimately concede defeat.

