Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday congratulated Abdul Samad, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Lt Governor @manojsinha_ congratulates Abdul Samad, young cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, who is playing for @SunRisers Hyderabad on his IPL debut today. He wished him success in the tournament and his career ahead," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted.

SRH are playing against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After being asked to bat first, SRH managed to set a target of 163 runs for Delhi Capitals.

Samad played an unbeaten knock of 12 runs off seven balls which included a six and a boundary. (ANI)

