Rajasthan Royals (RR) after their record win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) now take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match number 12 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be Royals’ first game of the season outside Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which has somewhat turned their fortress. Meanwhile, take a look at seven things you need to know about the RR vs KKR match. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RR vs KKR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals are unbeaten thus far with two back to back wins. The Steve Smith-led side defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) first and then KXIP. Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won one and lost as many. They suffered defeat against KXIP and recorded a win came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

RR vs KKR Head-to-Head

Royals and Knight Riders have met each other 20 times previously. KKR leads the head-to-head record with ten wins while RR are not far behind and have registered eight wins against Royals. Two matches have ended in ties between these sides and on both the occasions RR emerged victorious.

RR vs KKR Key Players

Jos Buttler missed out in his first game of the season but expect him to bounce back. He still remains Royals’ key player. Apart from him, all eyes will be on Sanju Samson how he plays outside Sharjah, which is the smallest ground in the UAE. For KKR, young Shubman Gill and Nitish Rane will be the players to watch out for.

RR vs KKR Mini-Battles

Jos Buttler vs Shivam Mavi and Steve Smith vs Pat Cummins will be interesting clashes within the main battle to watch out for. RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 12.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 12 Venue

Dubai International Stadium will host match 12 of IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

RR vs KKR Match Timings

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2020 will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 pm local time. Toss is scheduled to take place at 07:00 pm. Rahul Tewatia IPL 2020 Price, Salary Details: Rajasthan Royals' Star All-Rounder's Auction History in Indian Premier League.

RR vs KKR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Live telecast of RR vs KKR match will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can also catch the live action of RR vs KKR IPL 2020 match on Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live streaming the match online.

RR vs KKR Likely Playing XI

RR Probable Playing 11: Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot.

KKR Probable Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).