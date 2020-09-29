A run was deducted from Sunrisers Hyderabad’s total during the DC vs SRH IPL 2020 match after the batsman had failed to cross the crease while attempting two runs in the final delivery of SRH’s innings. Abhishek Sharma was the guilty batsman with the youngster failing to reach the crease at the non-striker’s end while attempting to take two runs in the last delivery of Kagiso Rabada’s 20th over. The umpires noticed the error and immediately signalled a ‘short run’ meaning only once run was counted despite the batsman completing two runs. DC vs SRH Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

What is Short Run?

A run is called ‘short-run’ by the umpire when one of the two batsmen have failed to complete a proper run, i.e., failed to cross the crease. Rule 18 of the Laws of Cricket states that “a run is "short" if either, or both, batsmen fail to make good their ground in turning for a further run.”

Instances of Short Runs in IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020 has seen two instances when a “short-run” has been signalled by the umpire. The first instance occurred during the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals match when umpire Nitish Menon made a controversial “short-run” call and signalled that Chris Jordan has not crossed the crease when attempting a double run. Mayank Agarwal was the batsman at the other end. The incident occurred in the 19th over of the innings. Replays, however, showed that Jordan had crossed the crease. Punjab went on to lose the game in super over after to hit the winning run with three balls in hand.

Delhi Capitals were also involved in the second incident during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This time the incident occurred in the last ball of the 20th over of SRH’s innings. Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad were at the crease. Sharma failed to cross the crease when trying to run a double and the umpired rightly signalled a “short-run”.

