Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): FC Goa (FCG) head coach Manolo Marquez expressed his happiness after the Gaurs (FCG) comfortably defeated Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the final to secure their second Kalinga Super Cup crown. The dominant performance capped off a strong campaign, leaving Marquez pleased with his team's effort and execution on the big stage, as per the official website of ISL.

The win also secured FC Goa's return to continental football after a four-year gap, with the team set to feature in the Preliminary Round of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two.

Keeping in mind Jamshedpur FC's reputation for defensive solidity in the Super Cup, FC Goa took the initiative early on. Borja Herrera opened the scoring in the 21st minute and later doubled the advantage with a sensational long-range strike. Dejan Drazic added a third, effectively sealing the result and leaving Khalid Jamil's men with no way back into the game.

This was also FC Goa's first victory over Jamshedpur FC this season, having suffered defeats in both their Indian Super League (ISL) encounters earlier in the campaign.

"It was a great tournament and a fantastic group, they completely deserve to be the champions. We arrived here knowing we had to win four games, and we did it," said Marquez, interacting with the media post-match, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Since taking charge, Manolo Marquez has instilled much-needed stability and structure into the FC Goa setup, restoring their place among Indian football's top contenders. Yet, silverware continued to elude them.

The Gaurs finished third in the ISL 2023-24 season and improved to second in 2024-25 under Marquez, only to fall short in the semi-finals of the playoffs on both occasions. Heading into the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar, the hunger for a title was stronger than ever.

"In these two seasons, the team was very competitive with two different teams, different styles. This year, the group is very, very strong. They are friends, more than teammates.

"I feel that we finished second in the ISL Shield because we faced a very strong Mohun Bagan Super Giant (side). We lost in the semi-final due to small details. Here, we wanted to win and secure the Asian competition slot, and we played four very good games," Marquez stated.

Since their inception in 2014, FC Goa have built a reputation as one of the most consistent and successful clubs in Indian football. Head coach Manolo Marquez praised the club's management for their professionalism and organisation, and extended his congratulations to everyone involved in making this triumph possible.

"We are very happy because we got this trophy, but I am happier for the group. Not just the players, for also the staff at the club and a lot of people. I feel, maybe not the best in titles, but FC Goa is the best club in India in terms of organisation. When you are a coach, it's a dream to train a team like this because the atmosphere (here) is top," he commented. (ANI)

