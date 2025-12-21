Puducherry [India], December 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday led the first anniversary celebrations of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative with more than 1,500 participants in Puducherry.

Mandaviya summed up the entire one-year experience in a brief update: "2 lakh+ locations, 20 lakh+ people. One Mission - Fit India. Celebrating 1 year of #SundaysOnCycle," he said in a post on X.

Over 1,500 cyclists, representing people from all walks of life, including school students, NaMo Cycling Clubs, students from Puducherry University, and more, turned the scenic Rock Beach in Puducherry into a vibrant festival of fitness, reflecting the growing national importance of the movement and the rise of cycling. Padma Bhushan and Khel Ratna awardees PR Sreejesh and Sharath Kamal rode alongside the youth, further inspiring participants to embrace sports and fitness.

In every single aspect, the landmark first anniversary edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Puducherry turned into a complete fitness carnival zone as multiple fun games and activities like Zumba, carrom, chess, mallakhamb, silambam, yoga, rope skipping, also took centre stage. Coincidentally, also with December 21 being the World Meditation Day, the message was collectively sent out that Fitness is indeed Meditation in Motion!

The Sunday morning gathering in Puducherry also consisted of the Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Legislative Assembly Speaker R. Selvam, and Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam, and other distinguished government officials, besides the presence of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya - who flagged off the very first event in New Delhi a year back.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya explained how Fit India Sundays on Cycle has evolved from a modest beginning into a nationwide people's movement. "When we started this initiative a year ago, it was organised at just five locations with about 500 participants. Today, more than 10,000 locations across the country take part every Sunday, with over 10 lakh citizens joining regularly. It has become a passion, a culture and a powerful solution for pollution. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also helped in turning this movement into a nationwide fight against obesity," he said.

Lieutenant Governor, Puducherry, K Kailashnathan described the initiative as a timely message for society. "Dr. Mandaviya's own village in Bhavnagar Gujarat, consists of 4000 people only. And everyone there commutes in a cycle, no other two-wheeler or four-wheelers. As citizens, we often don't realise how small lifestyle changes can collectively make a big difference for the environment, especially in terms of reducing the carbon footprint," he said.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy praised the Fit India Movement for promoting accessible fitness. "Cycling is one of the easiest and most effective ways to stay healthy. Only when our body is fit can we achieve our goals in life. I truly appreciate the Prime Minister's vision behind the entire Fit India movement," he said.

Simultaneously held in more than 10000 locations of the country today, Sports Authority of India and Khelo India centres across Hazaribagh, Kargil, Patiala, Lucknow, Golaghat, Rajnandgaon in Chattisgarh, Hisar, Tinsukia, Visakhapatnam, Kashipur in Uttarakhand, Cuttack, and more organised the events with various Banks across the country, being the special partners. The celebs gathering also included Arjuna Awardee archers Jyothi Surekha and Abhishek Verma from SAI Sonipat. A major impetus has been added to Sundays on Cycle by NaMo Fit India Cycling clubs and My Bharat volunteers who have been a key part of the campaign.

The morning's event in Puducherry also saw the launch of the much-awaited Fit India Mobile App Carbon Credit Incentivization, boosting Cycling enthusiasts. Three cyclists who earned the highest carbon credits were felicitated during the event - Bharatbhai Parmar, Shashikant Veerkar, and Govind Singh. Citizens can cycle and earn carbon credits, which can be redeemed later. "From now on, every month, cyclists from every State and Union Territory will be mapped through the Fit India mobile app and the top three performers will be incentivised. This is to encourage and reward citizens for adopting cycling as a daily habit," Mandaviya added.

The Fit India Ambassadors and Influencers who have remained key and have championed the cause of Sundays on Cycle were also felicitated. The names included Nidhi Nigam, Aishwarya Raj (Champion) and ambassadors Shikha Gupta, Yukti Arya, mountaineer Divya Arul, Tamil Nadu Cycling State champion Siva Senthil.

The entire journey of the cycling movement was very well summed up by Indian hockey's very own 'wall' PR Sreejesh. "Being fit is not about training for medals alone, it is about building discipline and balance in everyday life. Cycling is a simple habit, but when adopted collectively, it builds a healthier society and a stronger nation. I'm happy that Union Sports Minister's Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has transformed fitness into a people's movement, where families, youngsters and professionals participate with equal enthusiasm," the Padma Bhushan awardee, said.

As the cyclists were flagged off along the scenic coastline in Puducherry, the anniversary edition sent out a clear message that the Sundays on Cycle has transitioned from being just an event to a nationwide culture driving fitness, sustainability and community participation across India.(ANI)

