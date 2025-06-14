Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Spanish superstar, Manuel Moreno, has been appointed the captain of the Hyderabad Heroes in the upcoming Rugby Premier League starting on June 15, at the Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai. He will be supported by Indian stalwart, Prince Khatri and German, Max Roddick, who have officially been named co-vice captains for the team.

The Rugby Premier League is the world's first franchise-based international league where stalwarts of international rugby will play alongside the best talent homegrown in India, as per a press release from RPL.

Also Read | ICC WTC 2025 Prize Money: Check How Much Amount All Nations Will Receive in INR.

"Being named the captain for the Hyderabad Heroes is a responsibility that I am very excited about and take very seriously. Leading the team with Prince and Max is a unique opportunity to learn different leadership styles with one goal, which is for the inaugural season of the RPL to be an absolute success for the Hyderabad Heroes. Kudos to KLO Sports for backing the team and most importantly, it is an honour to work with and learn from legendary DJ Forbes," said Moreno, on being appointed captain of the Hyderabad Heroes.

Moreno has been chosen among the 14 best rugby players in the Sevens Series and currently plays for the Spanish national team. Prince Khatri has captained the Indian side a number of times and is one of the senior-most members of the national team. Max Roddick represents Germany and has been touted as one of the strongest bridge players across all teams.

Also Read | South Africa Win ICC WTC 2025; Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Star as Proteas Beat Australia to Clinch First ICC Trophy Since 1998.

"The Rugby Premier League is a unique opportunity to grow and to learn from the biggest names in international rugby. Being appointed co-vice captain with Max is an honour, and it will give me the chance to pick up skills that will help me become a better leader. Our squad is ready, and everyone has done a great job coming together despite coming from such different backgrounds and nationalities. The major credit of this goes to our coach, DJ Forbes," said Prince Khatri, on being appointed vice captain of the Hyderabad Heroes.

"KLO Sports would first and foremost want to thank GMR Group and Rugby India for the introduction of the Rugby Premier League. The Hyderabad Heroes is another feather in the cap for KLO Sports, and both Sanjay and I are excited for the upcoming season. We have immense faith in the way our squad has been shaping up and in the leadership of our coach, DJ Forbes, who needs no introduction. This league reflects everything that KLO Sports stands for in terms of inclusivity and opportunity, and we are optimistic about the future of Rugby in India," Srinath Chitoori, co-owner, KLO Sports said.

The Hyderabad Heroes have an extremely strong lineup with the biggest names in international rugby and strong Indian representation. The squad includes- Prince Khatri, Javed Hussain, Sambit Pradhan, Sukumar Hembrom, Sumit Roy, Joji Nasova, Terio Veilawa, Motu Opetai, Max Roddick, Wolfram Hacker, Kevin Wekesa, Manuel Moreno Asensi and Lautaro Velez. The head coach for Hyderabad Heroes is the legendary World Rugby Hall of Famer, DJ Forbes.

The Hyderabad Heroes will begin their campaign against the Kalinga Black Tigers in the third match of the league on June 15.

Complete fixtures: (Hyderabad Heroes)

June 15: vs Kalinga Black Tigers

June 17: vs Bengaluru Bravehearts

June 19: vs Kalinga Black Tigers

June 20: vs Mumbai Dreamers

June 21: vs Mumbai Dreamers

June 22: vs Bengaluru Bravehearts

June 23: vs Chennai Bulls

June 24: vs Chennai Bulls

June 26: vs Delhi Redz.

June 27: vs Delhi Redz (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)