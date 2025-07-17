New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Marcelo Leite Pereira, fondly known as Marcelinho, arrived in the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2016 and made an instant impact. With his flair, sharp vision, and deadly left foot, the Brazilian became a fan favourite for every team he turned out for, as per the official website of Indian Super League (ISL).

Marcelinho has been one of the most influential foreigners in league history. His creative spark and individual brilliance continued to shine during his stint with different ISL clubs over the years.

A playmaker of an elite class, Marcelinho has been a versatile forward with astute technical prowess. With sharp ball control and skilled footwork to attract his marker and dribble out of trouble and outfox opponents, the Brazilian's impact on his team's performance was evident.

Marcelinho took the league by storm in his ISL debut campaign with Delhi Dynamos FC in 2016. He made 15 appearances that season and scored 10 goals, which earned him the coveted Golden Boot award.

The Brazilian made an instant impact, scoring a brace against Chennaiyin FC on his debut. He clocked 1269 minutes on the field, created 30 chances, and recorded 23 successful dribbles, playing an instrumental role in the final third.

Marcelinho led the team to the playoffs but Delhi Dynamos suffered a defeat on penalties against Kerala Blasters FC in the semi-final. Despite missing out on reaching the final on his first attempt, he showcased his class and proved that he is here to stay for many years.

Marcelinho joined FC Pune City ahead of the 2017-18 season and continued to display his all-around efficiency. He racked up eight goals and seven assists in his debut season with FC Pune City and played a crucial role in their playoff qualification that year.

The Brazilian maintained consistency as he scored six goals and provided four assists in the follow-up 2018-19 season, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most productive foreign players in the ISL. Marcelinho lodged 18 shots on target, created 35 chances, and earned 23 fouls, the most by any FC Pune City player in all cases.

A new club and a fresh challenge for Marcelinho. The forward switched to Hyderabad FC ahead of the 2019-20 season and wasted no time making his mark as he scored against Jamshedpur FC to record their inaugural goal in the ISL.

Marcelinho finished the season as Hyderabad FC's top scorer with seven goals to his name. He created 29 chances, attempted 17 successful dribbles, and averaged 0.41 goals per game in that season. However, Hyderabad FC endured a tough campaign as they finished at the bottom of the table in their debut ISL season, but Marcelinho was a silver lining in the forward line.

After parting company with Hyderabad FC, Marcelinho played for three clubs in the next two seasons. He signed for Odisha FC in 2020 but struggled to find the back of the net in his eight appearances for the Kalinga Warriors.

Marcelinho joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant on loan for the latter part of the 2020-21 season, where he scored two goals in six league games, including a sensational free-kick goal against Bengaluru FC. The Brazilian played for NorthEast United FC on a loan deal from Rajasthan United FC during the 2022 winter transfer window. He registered two goal contributions during his time with the Highlanders.

With 87 ISL appearances to his name and a remarkable total of 34 goals and 18 assists, Marcelinho's impact is beyond such numbers, as he brought an undeniable flair and excitement to the ISL. Marcelinho had not only scored goals and racked up assists but also had the potential to conjure magic out of nothing, capable of turning a game with a moment of individual brilliance.

The Brazilian playmaker, who was a nightmare for defenders and a delight for spectators, left an enduring legacy as one of the ISL's iconic faces. While Marcelinho lit up the league and even clinched a Golden Boot, he ultimately walked away without an ISL medal around his neck. (ANI)

