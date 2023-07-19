Manchester [UK], July 19 (ANI): English national Marcus Rashford extended his contract with Manchester United until 2028 on Wednesday, the club confirmed on their website.

The 25-year-old made his debut for the Red Devils in 2016. He has been a crucial part of Manchester United as his goal-scoring ability has proved vital many times.

Rashford made 359 appearances for Manchester United and scored 123 goals. His running ability and attacking mindset bolster the attacking unit of Manchester United.

In the 2022/23 season, he scored 30 goals and won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award. He also acclaimed the Players’ Player of the Year award.

According to Manchester United's website Marcus Rashford after completing his contract extension said, “I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drive me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt."

He further added, “I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead."

25-year-old Marcus Rashford said, “As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility of representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager.”

John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said: “Ever since he joined our Academy 18 years ago, Marcus has epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player.

He added, “He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven. As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United."

While concluding John Murtough said, “Working with Erik ten Hag and his coaches is the perfect environment for Marcus to continue to develop into one of the best attacking players in the world.” (ANI)

