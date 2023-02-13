Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando expressed that his team is fully focused on the fixture against Hyderabad FC as the two teams clash in the latest fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Both teams are coming into the match after dropping points in the previous matches. ATK Mohun Bagan are currently in fourth place in the ISL points table and with a victory, the Mariners can climb to third place. Meanwhile, Manolo Marquez's men are sitting comfortably in second place.

Also Read | Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Schedule, Date & Time: Biggest Stars to Compete in the Cup That Kickstarts from February 18 – Here’s How You Can Watch It.

In the reverse fixture, the Mariners secured victory with a solitary goal. The side would be looking to repeat the heroics of the last game. Ferrando stated that the team is focused on the fixture and wants to secure the three points.

"For us, it's a new game, of course, it's important to focus on Hyderabad FC. The matches we lost in the past, we can't change anything now, we can learn from our mistakes but most important for us is to focus on Tuesday's match and it's an important game for us. We got the three points in the reverse fixture and that's something good for us and we want to get the three points and this is our mentality for all of our matches," Ferrando said in the official pre-match press conference.

Also Read | On Which Channel PSL 2023 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

The fixture has turned out even more important for the Mariners after Kerala Blasters FC lost against Bengaluru FC which gives the Kolkata giants a chance to overlap Ivan Vukomanovic's side in the ISL points table. Ferrando explained that it's a good opportunity for the team to secure third place and highlighted Hyderabad FC's good ongoing season and the quality of players they boast.

"Honestly, I'm thinking of getting the three points and competing for third place. Our mentality is to go against Hyderabad FC and get the three points. I do not think that we are out of the playoffs, we are thinking about getting the three points. On Saturday, Kerala Blasters FC lost their match against Bengaluru FC, so now it's a good opportunity for us because if we manage to win against Hyderabad FC, then have a final for third place in our match against Kerala Blasters FC. Everybody is thinking in the same way. The match against Hyderabad FC is going to be a difficult one, their performance this season has been good, they have quality players and it's very important for us to control a lot of things," Ferrando said as quoted by the ISL website.

Their forward, Dimitri Petratos, has led the team from the front by scoring eight goals in 16 games. The Mariner's head coach praised the Australian striker for his attacking brilliance and his all-around performances this season.

"Dimi (Dimitrios Petratos) has been so good, his numbers are good, he's excellent in the press, and he's perfect to find spaces in the attack. He helps in the buildup and helps in defence as well. His goals and assists have been really good. He's been up there with top players in the ISL. I'm really happy with his performances," Ferrando concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)