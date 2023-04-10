Barcelona, Apr 10 (AP) A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Barcelona hosts fellow Catalan club Girona looking to extend its Spanish league lead and rebound from a demoralizing 4-0 loss at home to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

The rout at Camp Nou eliminated Barcelona from the cup, leaving the league as its only trophy opportunity for the rest of the season.

A win in the rare Monday game would give Barcelona a 15-point lead over Madrid. Sitting in 11th place, Girona is trying to win two in a row after a run of three winless matches. (AP)

