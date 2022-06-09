Lisbon, Jun 9 (AP) A look at what's happening in European soccer on Thursday:

Also Read | NBA Finals 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: How to Watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Game 3 With Time in IST?.

NATIONS LEAGUE

Portugal can take sole possession of the Group 2 lead in the top tier of the Nations League with a home win against the Czech Republic. The two countries are tied with four points each after two matches.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Shares a Happy Selfie With Hubby Virat Kohli From Their Summer Vacation.

Portugal opened with a draw at Spain then routed Switzerland 4-0 with two goals by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Czechs defeated Switzerland 2-1 before drawing 2-2 with Spain. Last-place Switzerland will look to rebound from its opening losses when it hosts third-place Spain.

In the second-tier League B, Norway will try to stay at the top in its group when it hosts Slovenia, while Serbia is at Sweden. In League C, Greece hosts Cyprus, Northern Ireland visits Kosovo and Georgia is at North Macedonia. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)