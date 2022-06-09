Golden State Warriors would take on Boston Celtics in game 3 of the NBA finals 2022. The match would be played at the TD Garden in Boston on June 09, 2022 (Thursday) and is scheduled to start at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 would provide live telecast of the match. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this game on the Voot Select app.

With the NBA Championship just a few games away, @celtics and @warriors battle it out to cross the final hurdle and win back the title. Who are you rooting for? Watch the #NBAFinals Game 3 on 9th June, 6:30 AM onwards, on #VootSelect pic.twitter.com/7SpmXRoidB — Voot Select (@VootSelect) June 8, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2022 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).