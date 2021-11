By Vishesh Roy

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra-Kurla Complex will be hosting a preparatory camp for India's Test specialists ahead of the two-match series against New Zealand.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: See What David Hussey Wrote After Brendon McCullum Picked Kiwis To Win Title in Dubai (See Posts).

Sources within the MCA confirmed to ANI that a camp will indeed be hosted at the BKC ahead of the series. The decision for allowing 100 per cent capacity for the Wankhede Test will be given by the government by November 20.

"We will also be hosting a preparatory camp at the Bandra-Kurla Complex from Monday to give the players a proper chance to get ready for the series," the source said.

Also Read | Babar Azam's Adorable Response to Young Fan's Letter for Pakistan Team Wins Hearts, See What the Captain Wrote As Response (Check Post).

All the Test specialists including Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and Umesh Yadav will be part of that camp.

Earlier, MCA had written to the Maharashtra government to allow a 100 per cent crowd for the second Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand, beginning December 3.

New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata.

The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)