Mumbai, December 24: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald on Tuesday provided a fitness update on all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and said that the 33-year-old is "fully fit" and will be "available to bowl" in the upcoming Melbourne Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against India, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after India secured a draw in the third Test in Brisbane. The Boxing Day Test will kick off on December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Sam Konstas Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 19-Year-Old Batsman Set to Make Debut During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test At MCG.

Earlier in the Perth Test, Marsh struggled to bowl at full tilt during India's second innings. However, the all-rounder was still added to the playing eleven for the second and third Test matches. Previously in the Gabba Test, the 33-year-old bowled only two overs, which raised concerns among the fans regarding his availability in the upcoming matches of the Test.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, McDonald said that Marsh will play a bigger role with the ball in the upcoming Boxing Day Test than the previous ones.

"Just to clear up, Mitch Marsh is fully fit and available to bowl. I know that he only bowled two overs last game, and people were speculating around that, but that was more because of the weather interventions, and we're able to keep our fast bowlers fresh, albeit we only had two out of the three operating. But he's ready to go, and I think he'll play a role in this Test match with the ball more so than the previous ones," McDonald was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh had one of his longest bowling spells of the summer in the nets on Tuesday. Marsh made his Test debut against Pakistan in 2014. Following that he has played 45 long-format matches and 78 innings, scoring 2079 runs at a strike rate of 56.44. With the ball, He has also bagged 51 wickets in Tests at an economy rate of 3.56. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: India Captain Rohit Sharma Dismisses Concerns About Knee Injury Ahead of Boxing Day Test Against Australia, Says ‘My Knee Is Fine; Let’s Not Worry About Who Bats Where’.

Earlier last week, Australia made a couple of changes to its squad, addressing the absence of Josh Hazlewood and concerns in the top order. The hosts have added Beau Webster, Jhye Richardson, and Sam Konstas have been added to the squad before the fourth Test match of the series.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (VC), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)