In a bid to find a stable opening duo, Australian selectors have named 19-year-old young batter Sam Konstas in the Australia national cricket team's Test squad for the remainder of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India, replacing Nathan McSweeney, who failed to make an impact in the first three encounters. Sam Konstas Exudes Confidence Ahead of International Debut in BGT 2024–25, Says ‘I’ve Got a Few Plans’.

Aged 19 years and 81 days, Konstas is set to become the second-youngest Test debutant after Ian Craig, who earned his maiden Baggy Green in 17 years against South Africa in 1953 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Konstas showcased sparks in the Australian Prime Minister XI vs India XI warm-up match, scoring a 90-ball century, which caught the eye of the selectors instantly. Sam Konstas Reflects on Maiden Test Call-Up Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test, Says ‘Mum Was in Tears, I Was Trying Not To Cry’ (Watch Video).

Sam Konstas Quick Facts

#Sam Konstas was born on October 5, 2005, in Kogarah suburb in New South Wales.

#Sam Konstas slammed his maiden Youth ODI hundred against England U19 playing for Australia U19 in 2023, before even playing First-Class cricket.

#Sam Konstas plays FC cricket for New South Wales and made his debut in November 2023.

#Sam Konstas slammed his maiden FC hundred on October 8 against South Australia.

#Sam Konstas represented Australia Under-19 in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 and stuck his second Youth ODI hundred in a Super Six match against West Indies.

#Sam Konstas became the third-youngest player in Sheffield Shield history to slam twin centuries in the same match aged 19 years and eight days, achieving the feat against South Australia in October 2024.

#Sam Konstas with 257 runs in an FC match against South Australia, the 19-year-old became the youngest under-20 batter with the highest aggregate score in Sheffield Shield history.

#Sam Konstas playing for Sydney Thunder on Big Bash League debut, slammed the fastest half-century in competition history, taking merely 20 balls.

