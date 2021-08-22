Cincinnati (US), Aug 22 (AP) Daniil Medvedev was left fuming in the second set of his 2-6 6-3 6-3 loss to compatriot Andrey Rublev at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, USA.

While chasing down a baseline shot from Rublev, Medvedev crashed into an on court TV camera.

The contact was with such force, the heavy broadcast camera was knocked over. Medvedev checked the operator was ok and then looked to reset for the next point, before remonstrating with the chair umpire.

He kicked the camera in frustration, then complained he "nearly broke his hand". Demanding the camera be removed, the umpire could only explain he wasn't able to make that decision.

The World No.2 took a medical timeout to check the condition of his hand, but returned to play out the match. Momentum shifted after the incident and Rublev went on to claim his first win over Medvedev. (AP)

