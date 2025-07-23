Manama (Bahrain), Jul 23 (PTI) Down and out for the count against Pakistan's Ahsan Ramzan, second-seeded Aditya Mehta of India staged a fine comeback to enter the quarterfinals of the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championships here on Wednesday.

The seasoned campaigner, was down 2-3 in the best-of-seven frame pre-quarters, and kept his rival at bay with solid safety play to draw level at 3-3 and then made a splendid 71 clearance for a brilliant come-from-behind victory.

The 4-3 verdict helped Mehta, a former World Games gold medallist, set up a quarterfinal meeting against fellow Indian Manan Chandra, who thwarted a spirited challenge from Qatar's Ahmed Saif.

Chandra, who overcame Saudi Arabia's Omar Alajlani in the round of 32, jumped to a quick 3-0 lead.

But lapses in concentration allowed Saif, who had overcome another Indian, Brijesh Damaniin the previous round, to stage a fightback.

But the Indian upped his game to come away a 4-2 winner.

Reigning champion Kamal Chawla, however, blew away a 3-2 advantage and bowed out in a round of 32 match against Fung Kwok Wai.

The Hong Kong China cueist came up with two brilliant clearances – 64 and 72 – in the final two frames to dethrone the Indian.

Paras Gupta, the National champion, and Pankaj Advani were the other two Indians to make the last-eight stage.

Results (Indians unless mentioned):

Pre-quarterfinals: Paras Gupta beat Pan Yiming (CHN) 4-1 (46-0, 35-1, 20-34, 32-23, 32-13); Pankaj Advani beat Tomasz Skalski (POL) 4-2 (0-74, 50-0, 42-8, 48-0, 4-52, 45-4); Manan Chandra beat Ahmed Saif (QAT) 4-2 (30-18, 54-0, 70 (70) -0, 18-42, 0-41, 36-25); Aditya Mehta beat Ahsan Ramzan (PAK) 4-3 (25-37, 17-47, 37-27, 50-2, 0-50, 49-4, 71 (71) -0).

