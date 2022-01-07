Melbourne [Australia], January 7 (ANI): Rafael Nadal is into the Melbourne Summer Set semi-finals following Tallon Griekspoor's withdrawal.

A foot injury forced the World No. 6's would-be opponent, Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, to withdraw from the quarter-final on match day, gifting Nadal a free pass to the next round.

This is the Spaniard's first tournament since last year's Citi Open in Washington. Nadal defeated Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

He will next play Emil Ruusuvuori in the last four. Finland's top player advanced to the semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against 24-year-old Alex Molcan. Ruusuvuori saved the two break points he faced to triumph after 68 minutes.

This will be the World No. 95's first ATP clash against Nadal, who is pursuing his 88th tour-level title. The Spaniard last lifted a trophy at last year's Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. (ANI)

