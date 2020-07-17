Barcelona [Sapin], July 17 (ANI): With Real Madrid winning the La Liga trophy, Barcelona's Lionel Messi has called for a shift in focus as he now wants his side to put Champions League as their main priority.

"There is obviously room for improvement and we need to start thinking about the Champions League. We all want to win it. But we need to be self-critical, improve a lot, and change a lot. I hope we get it all done in time," the club's official website quoted Messi as saying.

Also Read | National Tattoo Day 2020: Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya and Other Cricketers Who Have Inked Their Body.

Barcelona suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hand of Osasuna here on Friday while Real Madrid secured their tenth successive win in the competition, beating Villarreal, which saw them seal the La Liga title. Real Madrid enjoys an unassailable seven-point lead at the top.

After the defeat, Messi expressed frustration saying that his side has been a 'very irregular team' throughout the 2019-2020 season.

Also Read | England vs West Indies, 2nd Test 2020, Day 1, Stat Highlights: Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes Help Hosts Recover, ENG 207/3 at Stumps.

"This game reflects what we've been like all season. A very irregular team that lets its head drop too easily. We gifted the first half to an Osasuna team that overpowered us. In the second half, we were better, but it wasn't enough," he said.

This is the 34th La Liga title won by Real Madrid. Moreover, the Zinedine Zidane-led side has not faced even a single defeat since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Barcelona will next compete against Alaves on July 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)