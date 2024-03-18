Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday named England left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood as injured Australian Jason Behrendorff's replacement for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

According to a statement from the IPL, Wood will join MI for Rs 50 lakh.

Also Read | IPL 2024: It Will Not Be Awkward To Have Rohit Sharma Playing Under My Captaincy, Says Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya.

"Mumbai Indians (MI) name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL said in a statement.

Wood has played five T20Is for England, in addition to two ODIs, and has eight T20I wickets against his name.

Also Read | BAN vs SL 3rd ODI 2024: Bangladesh's Jaker Ali Taken to Hospital After On-Field Collision.

MI bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Gerald Coetzee are also facing serious issues ahead of their first game against Gujarat Titans on March 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)