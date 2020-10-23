Sharjah, Oct 23 (PTI) Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.

Kieron Pollard came out for Mumbai Indians at the toss instead of Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Saurabh Tiwary took Rohit's place in the playing eleven.

CSK made three changes replacing Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav with Ruturaj Gaikwad, N Jagadeesan and Imran Tahir.

The Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt and wk), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, N Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir.

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (capt.), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. PTI

