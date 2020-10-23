Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will face each other in match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 23, 2020 (Friday). The record champions will be looking to move a step closer to playoff qualification while the three-time winners hope to stay alive in the competition. Meanwhile, MI skipper Kieron Pollard has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma is unwell and won't take part. Imran Tahir will play his first game for CSK in IPL 2020. CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 season opener but since then the two teams have played very different campaigns. While MI are among the top four, CSK fins themselves at the bottom of the team standings with just six points so far. The MS Dhoni team need to be faultless to have any chances of playoff qualification while a win will all but guarantee a final four finish for the Rohit Sharma’s side. CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 41 Preview: Struggling Chennai Super Kings to Face Arch-Rivals Mumbai Indians in Do-or-Die Battle.

CSK vs MI Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Rituraj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Saurabh Tiwari, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard (C), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

The pitch in Sharjah is very much different than what it was at the start of the season as it has continued to turn in bowlers favour in recent games. Pacers will be able to cause treble with slower deliveries but batting deep could give the batsmen a chance to score big. Boundary dimensions are small in this stadium, so a high-scoring encounter could be expected.

The two teams have met each other 29 times overall with the four-time champions holding the upper hand in the head-to-head record. Mumbai Indians have won 17 games compared to Chennai Super Kings’ 12 victories in the fixture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).