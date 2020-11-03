Sharjah, Nov 3 (PTI) Mumbai Indians scored 149 for eight against Sunrisers Hyderabad after being sent into bat in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Roger Federer Rubbishes Retirement Speculations, Says 'I Want to Be Back on the Tennis Court'.

Mumbai Indians: 149 for eight in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 41, Suryakumar Yadav 36; Sandeep Sharma 3/34). PTI SSC

Also Read | England Announce Squad For South Africa Tour; Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Rested For ODIs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)