Former World Cup-Winning Australia Captain Michael Clarke Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame 2025

In his 12-year career, Clarke piled on the runs in Tests and ODIs, aggregating 8643 and 7981 respectively, at an average of 49.10 and 44.58. He reserved his best for the longest format in which he amassed 28 hundreds including a memorable 329 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Agency News Hina Khan Oozes Boss Babe Vibes in Striped Blue Suit and Skirt, Actress Makes Stunning Style Statement in Formal Outfit (Watch Video)
  • Viral
    Ku Klux Klan or Snow Cones? Australian Cruise Ship Staff’s Christmas Costume Mishap Leaves Passengers Stunned, Controversial Video Goes Viral (Watch) Ku Klux Klan or Snow Cones? Australian Cruise Ship Staff’s Christmas Costume Mishap Leaves Passengers Stunned, Controversial Video Goes Viral (Watch)
  • Festivals
    Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 Images and Parakram Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Indian Nationalist's 128th Birth Anniversary With WhatsApp Status Messages and Photos Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 Images and Parakram Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Indian Nationalist's 128th Birth Anniversary With WhatsApp Status Messages and Photos
  • Videos
    Subhas Chandra Bose Quotes and Messages To Honour the Freedom Fighter on His Birth Anniversary Subhas Chandra Bose Quotes and Messages To Honour the Freedom Fighter on His Birth Anniversary
    • Close
    Search

    Former World Cup-Winning Australia Captain Michael Clarke Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame 2025

    In his 12-year career, Clarke piled on the runs in Tests and ODIs, aggregating 8643 and 7981 respectively, at an average of 49.10 and 44.58. He reserved his best for the longest format in which he amassed 28 hundreds including a memorable 329 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 23, 2025 11:30 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Former World Cup-Winning Australia Captain Michael Clarke Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame 2025
    Michael Clarke (Photo Credit: X/@cricketcomau)

    Mumbai, January 23: World Cup-winning former captain Michael Clarke has become the 64th player to be inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, the sport's governing body in the country announced on Thursday. The induction ceremony took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Clarke also earned widespread appreciation for the manner in which he steered the team after young opener Phil Hughes died in 2014 while playing a domestic match, leaving Australian cricket in a state of shock. The two played for New South Wales in the domestic circuit and were best friends. Steve Smith Cleared to Join Australia Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series in UAE Following Elbow Injury, Set to Resume Batting Later This Week.

    Former Australia Captain Michael Clarke Inducted in Hall of Fame 

    In his 12-year career, Clarke piled on the runs in Tests and ODIs, aggregating 8643 and 7981 respectively, at an average of 49.10 and 44.58. He reserved his best for the longest format in which he amassed 28 hundreds including a memorable 329 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

    He played as many as 35 Tests against England and 22 against India, averaging more than 56 against both the top teams with seven hundreds apiece. The 43-year-old captained Australia to a 5-0 series win the 2013-2014 Ashes and also the ODI World Cup triumph at home in 2015. SL vs AUS 2025: Sri Lanka Adds Extra ODI to Australia’s Upcoming Tour Schedule.

    "To be able to sit along so many wonderful players, idols, role models growing up as a kid and looking up to is something I'm honoured by," Clarke said at the SCG during the induction ceremony.

    Clarke was the Australian captain when Hughes died after being struck on the neck by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney. A shattered Clarke was one of Hughes' pall-bearers during the funeral and sobbed through a stirring eulogy for the departed player.

    Days later, he scored his 28th Test hundred in the first Test of a series against India in Adelaide and dedicated it to his "little brother". Clarke retired from cricket in 2015 after the Ashes series against England. Marnus Labuschagne and His Wife Rebekah Labuschagne Set To Become Parents for the Second Time in April, Australia Star Batter Shares a Heartwarming Instagram Post.

    "Retirement does a lot of things to you. Through stages of watching cricket now, you miss parts. When you play at the highest level, people talk about your international career but for me, it started at six years of age. I retired at 34 so it was my life. It's still a part of my life.

    "Cricket - it's probably so similar to life in general. You walk out and make 100 and then lift the bat, and then you walk out to field, field in slip and drop a catch second ball of the game," he reflected at the SCG on Wednesday.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    Australia Australia Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Michael Clarke
    You might also like
    Australia Women vs England Women Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2025: How to Watch AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes Match Live Telecast on TV?

    Former World Cup-Winning Australia Captain Michael Clarke Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame 2025

    In his 12-year career, Clarke piled on the runs in Tests and ODIs, aggregating 8643 and 7981 respectively, at an average of 49.10 and 44.58. He reserved his best for the longest format in which he amassed 28 hundreds including a memorable 329 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 23, 2025 11:30 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Former World Cup-Winning Australia Captain Michael Clarke Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame 2025
    Michael Clarke (Photo Credit: X/@cricketcomau)

    Mumbai, January 23: World Cup-winning former captain Michael Clarke has become the 64th player to be inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, the sport's governing body in the country announced on Thursday. The induction ceremony took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Clarke also earned widespread appreciation for the manner in which he steered the team after young opener Phil Hughes died in 2014 while playing a domestic match, leaving Australian cricket in a state of shock. The two played for New South Wales in the domestic circuit and were best friends. Steve Smith Cleared to Join Australia Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series in UAE Following Elbow Injury, Set to Resume Batting Later This Week.

    Former Australia Captain Michael Clarke Inducted in Hall of Fame 

    In his 12-year career, Clarke piled on the runs in Tests and ODIs, aggregating 8643 and 7981 respectively, at an average of 49.10 and 44.58. He reserved his best for the longest format in which he amassed 28 hundreds including a memorable 329 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

    He played as many as 35 Tests against England and 22 against India, averaging more than 56 against both the top teams with seven hundreds apiece. The 43-year-old captained Australia to a 5-0 series win the 2013-2014 Ashes and also the ODI World Cup triumph at home in 2015. SL vs AUS 2025: Sri Lanka Adds Extra ODI to Australia’s Upcoming Tour Schedule.

    "To be able to sit along so many wonderful players, idols, role models growing up as a kid and looking up to is something I'm honoured by," Clarke said at the SCG during the induction ceremony.

    Clarke was the Australian captain when Hughes died after being struck on the neck by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney. A shattered Clarke was one of Hughes' pall-bearers during the funeral and sobbed through a stirring eulogy for the departed player.

    Days later, he scored his 28th Test hundred in the first Test of a series against India in Adelaide and dedicated it to his "little brother". Clarke retired from cricket in 2015 after the Ashes series against England. Marnus Labuschagne and His Wife Rebekah Labuschagne Set To Become Parents for the Second Time in April, Australia Star Batter Shares a Heartwarming Instagram Post.

    "Retirement does a lot of things to you. Through stages of watching cricket now, you miss parts. When you play at the highest level, people talk about your international career but for me, it started at six years of age. I retired at 34 so it was my life. It's still a part of my life.

    "Cricket - it's probably so similar to life in general. You walk out and make 100 and then lift the bat, and then you walk out to field, field in slip and drop a catch second ball of the game," he reflected at the SCG on Wednesday.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    Australia Australia Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Michael Clarke
    You might also like
    Australia Women vs England Women Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2025: How to Watch AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes Match Live Telecast on TV?
    Cricket

    Australia Women vs England Women Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2025: How to Watch AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes Match Live Telecast on TV?
    Australian Open 2025 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Edges Past Carlos Alcaraz; Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa Enter Semifinals
    Tennis

    Australian Open 2025 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Edges Past Carlos Alcaraz; Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa Enter Semifinals
    ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: India on Top in Group A, Sri Lanka Take Second Spot; Australia Lead Group D
    Cricket

    ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: India on Top in Group A, Sri Lanka Take Second Spot; Australia Lead Group D
    Australia Women vs England Women Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2025: How to Watch AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes Match Live Telecast on TV?
    Cricket

    Australia Women vs England Women Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2025: How to Watch AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes Match Live Telecast on TV?
    Australian Open 2025 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Edges Past Carlos Alcaraz; Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa Enter Semifinals
    Tennis

    Australian Open 2025 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Edges Past Carlos Alcaraz; Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa Enter Semifinals
    ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: India on Top in Group A, Sri Lanka Take Second Spot; Australia Lead Group D
    Cricket

    ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: India on Top in Group A, Sri Lanka Take Second Spot; Australia Lead Group D
    AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025: Top Five Performers From Australia Women Against England Women Match
    Cricket

    AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025: Top Five Performers From Australia Women Against England Women Match
    AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025: Top Five Performers From Australia Women Against England Women Match
    Cricket

    AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025: Top Five Performers From Australia Women Against England Women Match

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg
    100K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    Airtel prepaid plans
    10K+ searches
    Netaji
    10K+ searches
    क्रिकेट
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg
    100K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    Airtel prepaid plans
    10K+ searches
    Netaji
    10K+ searches
    क्रिकेट
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel