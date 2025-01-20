Melbourne, Jan 20: Steve Smith has been cleared to join the Australian Test team in their pre-season camp in the UAE ahead of their series against Sri Lanka and will resume batting later this week, said Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday. Steve Smith Injures Elbow Ahead Of Australia’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2025, Matthew Kuhnemann Nursing Thumb Surgery.

Smith was named as Australia’s Test captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour after Pat Cummins was unavailable due to left ankle soreness and the birth of his second child. But Smith sustained an injury to his right elbow whilst throwing in the field for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League on Friday.

Smith was later spotted wearing an elbow brace, leaving many worried about him becoming fit in time for the Sri Lanka tour. But CA’s latest update has quashed all those fears around his availability, as he now links up with the team in their camp at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

“Steve Smith has undergone a specialist medical review today following his right elbow injury sustained during the Big Bash League. He has been cleared to rejoin the Test squad and travel to Dubai. Smith is expected to return to batting later in the week to begin his preparation for the first Test against Sri Lanka,” said CA in its statement.

The news of Smith's availability for Sri Lanka is a very positive development for Australia, even as they sweat over the availability of left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who is recovering after undergoing surgery for a fractured thumb on his non-bowling hand, which he picked during the Big Bash League. Steve Smith Narrowly Saves Himself From Being Played On, Desperately Blocks Ball From Hitting His Stumps With A Twist of His Signature Quirky Antics During BBL 2024-25 (Watch Video).

The Galle International Cricket Stadium will host two Tests between Australia and Sri Lanka from January 29 to February 2 and February 6-10, respectively. Sri Lanka will then host Australia for two ODIs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 12 and 14, respectively.

