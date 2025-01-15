Australia national cricket team star batter Marnus Labuschagne and his wife, Rebekah Labuschagne, are set to become parents for the second time in April 2025. Marnus shared this heartwarming news on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. The couple was blessed with a daughter named Hallie Grace Labuschagne, who was born in September 2020. The Australian national cricket team ace batter married Rebekah in May 2017. 'This is Bulls**t' Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne Exchange Words With Shubman Gill, Indian Batsman Loses His Wicket Next Ball During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Marnus Labuschagne and His Wife Rebekah Set To Become Parents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3)

