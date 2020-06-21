Leipzig [Germany], June 21 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc is "completely satisfied" with the club's performance after the team sealed the second spot in Bundesliga.

"I'm glad that we've secured the runner-up spot by Matchday 33. I'm completely satisfied. It was a very good reaction to the poor performance against Mainz. You could see that the team wanted to make amends. They had a fire in their bellies," the club's official website quoted Zorc as saying.

Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Erling Haaland was at his devastating best during the match as the netted both the goals for Borussia Dortmund.

The first goal came in the 30th minute while the second goal was scored in the 90+3rd minute. Zorc said their opponents pushed hard to equalize in the second half but Borussia Dortmund's "good counter-attack" helped them take a two-goal lead.

"Erling alone had three or four opportunities before he scored the goal. We let the ball and the opponent do the work and we counter-pressed well. Leipzig obviously wanted to equalise in the second half. But we made it 2-0 thanks to a good counter-attack," Zorc said.

Bayern Munich on Wednesday clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title after registering a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen. (ANI)

