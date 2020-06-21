India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is one of the fittest Indian cricketers going around and his latest Instagram post is the proof of the fact. The Baroda-born cricketer shared a video in which he can be seen doing explosive push-ups. In this exercise, one has to go forward while performing push-ups. The fans were certainly impressed by the strength and agility of the star all-rounder as they filled the comment section with praises. However, Hardik just didn’t share the video bust also challenged his elder brother Krunal Pandya to replicate the exercise. ‘Blessed With the Best’: Hardik Pandya ‘Twinning’ With Brother Krunal in Latest Instagram Picture.

“Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you bhai! Let’s see how many you can do #PandyaBrothers,” wrote the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Well, Krunal hasn’t accepted his younger brother’s challenge yet and it will be interesting to see to what he can come up with. However, the good news for the fans and Indian cricket team is that Hardik is looking fitter than ever and will be raring to go out on the field and torment the opposition with both bat and ball. Meanwhile, let’s look at Hardik’s intriguing work-out video. Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Instagram.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, the junior Pandya is all set to become a father for the first time as few days ago, he announced the pregnancy of his partner Natasa Stankovic. The coupled tied the knots during the lockdown and are all set to become parents.

Talking about the return of Indian cricket team on the field, many players have resumed individual training following the easement in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. While many reports suggested that BCCI is planning to resume the national team’s training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).