London, Jan 14 (AP) Ra'ess Bangura-Williams scored 10 minutes into his professional debut as Millwall beat Dagenham & Redbridge 3-0 on Monday to set up an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Leeds United.

The 20-year-old midfielder signed a new contract only last week and was given his debut with Millwall 2-0 up and 15 minutes remaining. With almost his first touch of the ball he cut in from the left and slotted the ball under the advancing goalkeeper from an angle.

Mihailo Ivanovic scored in the first half and Casper De Norre made it 2-0 with 20 minutes left.

The fourth-round ties are preliminary scheduled for Feb. 8. (AP)

