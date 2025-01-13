The FA Cup 2024-25 fourth round has lined up some exciting matches after the conclusion of the third-round games. Most of the Premier League teams progressed in the competition except Arsenal FC who suffered a heartbreaking loss against defending champions Manchester United. Ruben Amorim’s team will now host Leicester City in the FA Cup 2024-25 fourth-round. Liverpool and Chelsea will play against Plymouth Argyle and Everton respectively. The tie will be played on the weekend of February 8-9. Check out the FA Cup 2024-25 fourth-round draw below. Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 Highlights: Watch Key Moments of Emirates Cup Third Round Match as Red Devils Defeat Gunners on Penalties.

FA Cup 2024-25 Fourth-Round Draw

The draw for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round is complete 🏆 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2025

