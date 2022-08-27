New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Saturday set September 20 as the deadline for submitting online applications for National Sports Awards 2022.

The notification inviting applications for the sports awards for the year 2022 has been uploaded on the website www.yas.nic.in.

In a statement, the ministry said that the Indian Olympic Association/Sports Authority of India/recognized National Sports Federations/Sports Promotion Boards/ State and UT Governments were intimated accordingly.

This year onwards, applications are being invited only in online mode through a dedicated portal.

The applicants eligible in accordance with the award guidelines are permitted to self-apply, without the recommendation of the authorities/persons, online only at the portal dbtyas-sports.gov.in.

"The application of the eligible sportspersons for the award must be submitted at the Portal dbtyas-sports.gov.in by 11.59 pm on 20th September, 2022. Applications received after the last date will not be considered," the ministry said in a notification.

Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years, while Arjuna Award is bestowed for consistent outstanding performance for four years.

The Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events, whereas Dhyan Chand Award is for life-time contribution to sports development.

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities and individuals, who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development, while Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is awarded to a university for overall top performance in inter-university tournaments.

