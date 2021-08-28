Cleveland, Aug 28 (PTI) Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale sailed into the women's doubles final of the 'Tennis in the Land' tournament with a straight-set win over Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison here.

Mirza and McHale took one hour and 23 minutes to defeat the Norwegian-American pair 7-6 (5) 6-2 in the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament on Friday.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Juventus With an Emotional Message, Says 'You Will Always be in My Heart' (Watch Video).

The unseeded Indian-American pair will battle it out for the top honours with top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan in the summit clash.

Mirza and McHale had notched comprehensive wins without dropping a set in their previous two games.

Also Read | CPL 2021: Andre Russell Fires Fifty in 14 Balls As Jamaica Tallawahs Thrash Saint Lucia Kings by 120 Runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)