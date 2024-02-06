New Delhi [India], February 6: Star Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is set to lead the team in the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand despite Pat Cummins being there in the squad on Tuesday. Cricket Australia announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming series which will take place in New Zealand. Shamar Joseph, Ollie Pope, Josh Hazlewood Nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for January.

The series will be played from February 21-25 which will be followed by a two-match Test series which will start on February 29. This would be the last bilateral series for the Australian side ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup which will take place in the West Indies and the United States of America. This series will mark the return of senior players such as Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith and Travis Head back in the squad ahead of the mega event.

Opener David Warner is included in the mix for this series and this would be his first one after announcing his retirement from Tests and ODIs. The Baggy Greens have elected Josh Inglis and Mattew Wade as the wicketkeepers of the side for the upcoming series. The spin department will be under experienced leg-spinner Adam Zampa and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Tickets Released: Know Details of When to Buy Match Tickets Online for Twenty Over WC Tournament in USA and West Indies.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

