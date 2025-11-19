Perth [Australia], November 19 (ANI): Veteran speedster Mitchell Starc is ready to take the load and lead the Australian pace attack in the absence of senior pacemen Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood during the Ashes opener against England at Perth, starting November 21.

The 35-year-old pacer has not missed a Test since he broke his finger on Boxing Day in 2022. The left-arm pacer took his 400th Test wicket in Australia's last Test match in July.

Ahead of the opening Test against England at the Optus Stadium, Starc believes that Scott Boland's experience and Brendan Dogett, who could make his Test debut, will support the seamer in the opening Ashes Test.

"I think we're all pretty clear on what our roles are," Starc said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Obviously, I've got a little bit more experience there. Scotty's been around for a fair while now, so it's not like I'm telling him what to do. We've got Patty in the sheds with us anyway. So yeah, I may take on a little bit of an experienced role, if you like. But we've all been around the traps for a while, so it's just staying together as a group," the left-arm seamer added.

Starc further commented that Doggett could handle the pressure of the Ashes series, as he seemed to be the third pacer in Australia's attack.

"Brendan was a lot younger and rawer then. We knew what he was about, and since then, he's made the change to South Australia. I think he's come in red-hot. He's had a good couple of weeks. We, as a group, know what he's capable of and the skills that he presents. And being a little bit older than back in 2018, he's probably a little bit more comfortable in his own skin and around the group. So really excited if he gets his opportunity this week to see what he can do in a Test arena. Having had him around the group for a while over the years, I think he's certainly in a great headspace," Starc said.

Meanwhile, Australia have announced their squad for the opening Test with Steve Smith named as the stand-in captain in the absence of Cummins. England, on the other hand, announced a 12-member line-up with Ben Stokes leading the side. Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir also returned to the side. (ANI)

