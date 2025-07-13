Lonato, Jul 13 (PTI) Lakshay Sheoran (22,19,25) and Neeru Dhanda (25,24,25) missed out on making the medal round in the trap mixed team event despite a perfect third series as India's campaign folded at the ISSF Lonato World Cup, here.

They totaled 140 out of a possible 150 in the qualifying round to finish 10th among 54 pairs.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2025: How To Watch SL vs BAN Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

The second Indian pair of Zoravar Singh Sandhu (21,23,24) and Preeti Rajak (23,24,23) combined for a tally of 138 to finish in 22nd spot..

While Neeru continued from her brilliant fourth place finish in the women's trap a day earlier to miss just one target out of her 75, Lakshay had a blip in the second series, where he missed six, which eventually cost a shot at a podium finish.

Also Read | On Which Channel Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ZIM vs SA vs NZ Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Four teams, Australia, Great Britain and both the Spanish teams topped the qualifications with identical tallies of 143.

Indian pair of Kynan Chenai and Sabeera Haris had won a bronze in the mixed team event at the previous Nicosia Shotgun World Cup.

The event will be held for the first time in the Olympics at Los Angeles in 2028.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)