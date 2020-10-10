New York, Oct 10 (AP) Major League Baseball players extended their streak of consecutive days with no new COVID-19 tests to 33.

Players did not have positive tests in 41 of the previous 42 days, the commissioner's office said Friday.

There were two positive tests among 15,024 samples collected in the week, or 0.01%. Both involved Tier 2 staff from the same club, with Tier 2 defined as essential personnel who have access to fields, dugouts and clubhouses because of a need to be in close proximity to players and on-field staff.

MLB has collected 156,021 samples overall, of which 91 have been positive, or 0.06%.

Fifty-seven of 91 positives have been players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.

The eight teams that entered the Division Series in the past week are in bubble environments and playing at neutral sites in the hope of minimizing exposure to the novel coronavirus. (AP)

