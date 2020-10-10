Brazil will take on Bolivia in the first round of matches in CONMEBOL FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Corinthians Arena on October 10, 2020 (early Saturday morning). Both teams will be hoping to start their qualifying journey on a positive note with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Brazil vs Bolivia, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers can scroll down below. Lionel Messi’s Early Goal Helps Argentina Secure 1-0 Win Over Ecuador In 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Netizens Hail Barcelona Legend (Watch Video).

Brazil are short in the attacking department for this game as Neymar Jr and Gabriel Jesus are a doubt for this match due to respective injuries. But Tite’s men have several players who can fill in those positions and would start this game as one of the favourites. Bolivia are likely to field some big names like Jairo Quinteros, Luis Demiquel and Cesar Menacho in the match which should give them a lift.

Brazil vs Bolivia, CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Time and Schedule in India

Brazil vs Bolivia 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the Corinthians Arena on October 10, 2020 (early Saturday morning). The game has a scheduled start time of 06:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Brazil vs Bolivia Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Sadly, no live telecast or live streaming online of Brazil vs Bolivia football match will be available in India. So, fans will have to look for alternate ways to catch the action live. Football fans can check out social media channels of both the teams along with FIFA’s to get live score updates of the game.

Brazil vs Bolivia Predicted Playing XI

Brazil: Ederson (GK), Alves, Marquinhos, Silva, Luis, Arthur, Fernandinho, Richarlison, Coutinho, Neres, Willian

Bolivia: Lampe (GK), D Bejarano, Haquin, Jusino, M Bejarano, Castro, Galindo, Saavedra, Justiniano, Chumacero, Martins

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 05:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).