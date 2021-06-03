Ibaraki (Japan), Jun 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee found himself in danger of missing the cut at the Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup as he carded 2-over 74 in the first round on Thursday.

The Indian needs a stronger round on the second day to make sure he gets action over the weekend.

Gangjee had two birdies against four bogeys and left a lot of putts out there. Though he did not have any three-putts, he missed a few makeable birdie putts after managing barely half the drives into the fairways.

Yoshitaka Takeya finished as sole leader with 65 that included a stunning 28 on his back nine.

Shishido Hills course is known to be tougher on the inward nine holes, but Yoshitaka overcame that with seven birdies in nine holes.

He began with eight pars and a bogey on the front nine. On the back nine, he chipped in for birdie on 10th followed by four straight one-putts for birdies.

Ironically, he missed a birdie on Par-5 15th, where he two-putted and then had two more one-putts -- for birdie on 17th and for par on 18th.

